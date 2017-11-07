One More Warm Day

by Ryan Stinnett

Dense morning fog this morning and a dense fog advisory is in effect until 8AM. For the rest of today, a cold front to our north will approach tomorrow and bring showers and a few thunderstorms by afternoon and tonight. Good news…no severe weather expected. The weather stays unseasonably warm with highs in the lower 80s under a sky featuring more clouds than sun.

TEMPERATURES TAKE A TUMBLE: With the front sliding south of the area, much cooler air arrives and highs on Wednesday will only be near 70°. The day will feature clouds and periods of rain as a wave of low pressure moves along the front over South Alabama. Rain is expected to persist into Wednesday night.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Rain ends Thursday afternoon for most locations, and we should see a gradual clearing sky with afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s for most spots. Friday will be a fantastic fall day with blue sky and ample sunshine. It will be a chilly morning with lows ranging in the 40s, followed by a high in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WONDERFUL WEEKEND WEATHER: Saturday morning will be chilly with lows in the 40s, but the day should feature mainly sunny conditions with highs in the 60s. Clouds will creep into the state overnight Saturday with lows closer to 50°. Sunday still looks to have more clouds than sun, with the threat of a few scattered showers; highs should hold in the 60s.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Cool, dry weather should continue for at least the first half of the week. We see no sign of any severe weather issues or bitterly cold temperatures across Alabama and the Deep South for at least the next 10 days.

HELLO RINA: At 500 AM AST, the center of Tropical Storm Rina was located near latitude 31.4 North, longitude 49.8 West. Rina is moving toward the north near 12 mph. This general motion accompanied by an increase in forward speed is expected through today. A turn toward north-northeast is forecast to occur by Wednesday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. The estimated minimum central pressure of 1009 mb (29.80 inches) is based on recent reports from a nearby buoy. Rina is no threat to land.

Have a great day!

Ryan