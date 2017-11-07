Scouts for Food Drive in Selma Benefits Salvation Army

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Boy Scouts of America and the Salvation Army are teaming up to help needy families during the holidays, but they need help from the community to do it.

Area boy scouts are working to fill up the shelves at the Salvation Army food pantry.

They put flyers on mailboxes around town asking people to donate canned goods or non-perishable food items.

They’re asking people to put their donations in a shopping bag and put in by their mailbox before 9 am Saturday morning.

Monique Brech is the Salvation Army Service Center Director.

“The food that they bring in helps to support our food pantry for at least half the year, if not more,” said Brech.

“But more importantly, they help us to provide food for the holidays.”

Donations are also accepted at the Salvation Army headquarters at 2104 Franklin Street in Selma.