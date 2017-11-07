South Alabama Regional Airport to Host Air Show Next Year

The Andalusia Opp Airshow will be the first air show held at the airport in eight years

by Kimberly Hyde

All eyes will be on the sky over Andalusia next year.

“We’re proud to announce that here in Covington County at the South Alabama Regional Airport that we’ll be hosting an air show,” said Jed Blackwell, Executive Director, South Alabama Regional Airport.

The Andalusia Opp Air Show will be the first air show held at the airport in eight years.

“We’ll have the Army Golden Knights here, we’ll have a lot of your worldclass performers, speed type of planes that use smoke. So, we’ll have all those. We’ll have the A-10 Warthog out here again. We had that in 2010.”

Blackwell says it will be a day of family fun.

“In addition to the aeronautical performers, we’re going to have a lot of stuff for children, a lot of vendors, at lot of great food.”

The air show, Blackwell says, could bring a big economic boost for the area in sales taxes. The last air show held in 2010 brought in about 10,000 people.

“Air shows are great for our community, They bring in a lot of people not only within our own community here in Covington County, but surrounding counties and states as well, so it brings in a great economic impact to our local businesses.”

The airport will seek sponsorships for the event, but will charge affordable entry fees.

“We’re looking at working hard over this next year and getting everything in order and providing our community with the best air show possible.”

The Andalusia Opp Air Show is set for November 17, 2018.