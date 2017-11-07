What’s Next For Montgomery Public Schools’ Budget?

by Jalea Brooks

There is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding what budget cuts, and downsizing could mean for Montgomery Public Schools. Officials say the system is facing 5 million dollars in cuts under the new budget.

Members of the school board met with interim state superintendent, Ed Richardson Monday to discuss some of the tough decisions to come, including the estimated 80 positions that will have to be cut.

Montgomery School board Vice President Lesa Keith, says these cuts could come from just about any position including the central office, though she says her biggest concern would be losing teachers.

“We don’t have a pool of teachers to go to, that is why we have 53-57- depending on what day it is…permanent substitutes in our Montgomery School system” she explained.

School board member, Melissa Snowden, says the goal is to keep cuts away from the classroom but says consolidating schools could be in the future.

“Dr. Richardson let us know that yesterday, that there were going to have to be some school closures, to right size our district” she explained,”I hope that there is going to be a way that we can do it that doesn’t just hit one particular side of town”.

Board members say the next step is to hear recommendations for positions to cut, from Chief Education Officer Dr. Reginald Eggleston. From there, the board will decide if they approve or disapprove of his suggestions. Should the board disapprove or fail to reach an agreement, the interim state superintendent will make the decision for them.

The board will have until December 31st to approve or deny those recommendations.