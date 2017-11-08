Alabama Supreme Court Holds Special Session at Troy University

by Danielle Wallace

The supreme court of Alabama held a special session at Troy University Wednesday.

Sessions are done routinely at different locations across the state. Wednesday’s session included two cases, Jessie Livell Phillips versus the state of Alabama. Phillips was prosecuted in 2012 for capital murder, killing his pregnant wife and unborn child. The case is now on appeal.

“It’s our hope that it will have a two-fold purpose, that it will inspire some but for those that don’t feel the call to go into the direction of law, it will at least give them understanding of the judicial process because it’s one of the three branches of government,” says Tom Parker, Associate Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.

Students from several area schools were also there to view proceedings.