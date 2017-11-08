Authorities Searching for Registered Sex Offender

by Stefanie Hicks

Authorities are looking for Andre Lavaughn Cameron, a registered Sex Offender in Lowndes County.

Authorities say Cameron escaped from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department and is believed to be on the run somewhere in the Montgomery area. Cameron has felony warrants for his arrest with Lowndes County, as well as misdemeanor and felony warrants with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department.

Cameron was released from prison earlier this year on felony rape charges. Authorities say he should be considered dangerous, and is known to frequent the Southmont Drive area in south Montgomery City, as well as the Chisolm area.

If you know where he is, call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.