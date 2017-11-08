Clouds & Rain Linger

by Shane Butler

This cloudy, cool, and wet weather pattern is hanging around for one more day. Periods of rain can be expected overnight into early Thursday. Rainfall potential of .10 to .40 will be possible across the area. Drier air will begin spilling into the region Thursday afternoon and this will set us up for clear skies and cooler temperatures Friday into the weekend. Daytime highs will flirt with 70 degrees but overnight 40s will be more common. Most of the upcoming weekend should be dry despite a frontal boundary passing through here Sunday. It moves out and its back to sunny and milder conditions Monday through the middle of next week.