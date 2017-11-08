Feasibility Study Begins for Pike County Jail

by Danielle Wallace

Pike County could be a step closer to a new jail. A jail feasibility study has started for the potential project.

Officials say while this study does analyze the needs are for a new jail, the final decision is up to county commissioners.

“If you’ve been over there and walked through the existing jail you see how just how antiquated it is and there’s just new ways of doing things,” says Ken Upchurch.

Pike county commissioners are now working with Ken Upchurch of TCU Consulting for a feasibility study for a new jail. Upchurch says there are few main issues that stand out.

“The inmates how to leave the secure perimeter to get into the courthouse and he has dedicated deputies to walk over there and stay with them the whole time,” says Upchurch.

He says they are taking into consideration the wants and needs of the Pike County Sheriff.

“We’re going to try to find the balance between the two do that the commission can provide the citizens of pike county everything that they can afford initially but also what they can operate going forward,” says Upchurch.

In addition to those wants and needs, officials are looking into where a new jail could be located and other important aspects of the potential project.

“We have started the wage and classification study on the sworn officers because that’s the most important part to us. Simultaneously we’ve been collecting data on arrest records and inmate population,” says Upchurch.

Officials say they are assessing the best options for, not only county officials, but also the citizens of Pike County.

“It’s really a comprehensive look at what’s changed since that facility was built 50 or 60 years ago and what good operational costs are effective jails are being done today,” says Upchurch.

Upchurch says that the study should be done sometime in January.

Pike County’s Jail was designed for 40 inmates but houses around 60 inmates.