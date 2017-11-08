Robbery Suspects Caught in the Act by Selma Police

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police say two suspects have been arrested after they’re caught in the act of robbery by an undercover officer.

Twenty-five year old David Carter and 24 year old Derrick Posey are both behind bars on a million dollars bond each.

Police say the two were spotted at an ATM with a third person, who had his hands in the air.

They say the men were taken into custody without incident.

Police say they started working a robbery detail in the downtown area in response to a recent rash of robberies.

“What we do on these type of details, robbery details, we don’t always be in police cars,” said Sgt. Jeffery Hardy.

“And on this particular night we wasn’t in a police car.”

Police say the case remains under investigation.

They’re also trying to determine if the two suspects are linked to any of the other downtown robberies.