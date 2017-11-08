Umbrella Will be Needed

by Ryan Stinnett

NOT AS WARM WEDNESDAY: With the front sliding south of the area, much cooler air settles into the state and highs tomorrow are not expected to climb out the 60s. The day will feature more clouds than sun and periods of rain as a wave of low pressure moves along the front across the state. Rain will increase in coverage late today, though tonight and into the first part of Thursday. A nice soaking rain for most of Central Alabama is expected with rain amounts of 1/2-1 inch expected.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Rain comes to an end from west to east over South/Central Alabama Thursday as the rain shifts south and east. Thursday afternoon we could see a gradual clearing sky with afternoon temperatures in the mid 60s. Friday looks like a fantastic fall day with blue sky and ample sunshine. It will be a chilly morning with lows in the 40s, followed by a high around 70°.

WONDERFUL WEEKEND WEATHER: Saturday morning will be chilly with lows in the 40s, but the day should feature mainly sunny conditions with highs in the 70s. Clouds will increase overnight Saturday ahead of an upper-level disturbance which will bring the chance for a few scattered showers Sunday. Sunday will feature more clouds than sun, some isolated showers, and highs should once again be near 70°.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school football playoff games Friday night, the weather will be chilly. A clear sky with temperatures falling into the 40s during the games.

Auburn will host Georgia Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium (2:30p CT kickoff)… the sky will be sunny with a kickoff temperature near 68 degrees… falling back into the low 60s by the final whistle.

Alabama travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State Saturday (6:00p CT kickoff)… mostly fair with temperatures falling from near 63 at kickoff, into the 50s during the second half.

FOR NEXT WEEK: Dry, cool weather is the story for at least the first half of the week and the long range do not show anything too active in our weather well into the late next week. It appears a cold front could bring showers late in the week by Friday. Still no sign of any severe weather issues or any bitterly cold air for Alabama the next 10 days.

RINA RAPIDLY ACCELERATING: At 500 AM AST, the center of Tropical Storm Rina was located near latitude 37.1 North, longitude 48.4 West. Rina is moving toward the north near 20 mph. A turn toward the north-northeast is expected by this afternoon, followed by a rapid northeastward motion on Thursday. Maximum sustained winds have increased near 60 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast through tonight before weakening begins on Thursday. Rina is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone by tonight or early Thursday morning. The estimated minimum central pressure is 997 mb (29.44 inches).

Have a wondrous Wednesday!

Ryan