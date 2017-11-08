What is the Future of Football?

by Ellis Eskew

Could football as we know it one day be a thing of the past?

Longtime sports broadcaster Bob Costas recently said football “destroys people’s brains.”

And he didn’t see a very bright future for the sport.

A recent study by Boston University revealed out of 111 brains of deceased former NFL players, evidence of CTE, a degenerative brain disease, was revealed in all but one of them.

But sports analyst John Longshore says he doesn’t see football going anywhere.

“I think the passion and fan base from the NFL all the way down to the high school and peewee level, there is so much money involved in it. I mean, it is a multi-million dollar industry, the NFL is the most popular sport, the television networks pay a high premium to broadcast these games, so from an interest standpoint, from a revenue standpoint, it’s just too popular for anything to happen to it,” said Longshore.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association released new guidelines just two years ago. They include limiting the length of full contact practices to help reduce the risk of head injuries.