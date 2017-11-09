Roy Moore Responds to Donors in Wake of Sex Allegations

by Alabama News Network Staff

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore is telling potential donors in a new fundraising pitch that “the forces of evil are on the march in our country.”

Moore is appealing for donations in his race for a Senate seat from Alabama just hours after The Washington Post reported allegations that Moore had sexual contact with a woman when she was 14 and he was 32. His campaign has called the report fake news.

In the fundraising plea, Moore says “the Obama-Clinton Machine’s liberal media lapdogs just launched the most vicious and nasty round of attacks against me I’ve EVER faced.” Moore says he refuses to repeat their lies, and he’s counting on the help of “God-fearing conservatives like you to stand with me at this critical moment.”

Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones in a special election on Dec. 12 to fill a seat in the U.S. Senate. Moore defeated Sen. Luther Strange earlier this year. Strange had been appointed to the seat by then-Gov. Robert Bentley after U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions resigned to become Attorney General in the Trump administration.

