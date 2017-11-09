Butler County Humane Society Starting Junior Ambassador Program

Humane Society bringing together the county's youth to promote animal welfare

by Kimberly Hyde

The Greenville Animal Shelter remains crowded with homeless dogs and cats year-round.

“It fills, fills up,” said Kandys Killough, Butler County Humane Society President.

The Butler County Humane Society is tasked with helping rescue these animals, but they can’t do it alone.

That’s why Killough and crew says they are starting a new Junior Humane Society ambassador program. It’s aimed at recruiting students ages 12 to 18, giving them a chance to learn about the humane treatment of animals.

“A lot of these children need to be introduced that all dogs aren’t bad and all cats aren’t scary and hurt you, so they can pass it on to their children and maybe educate their parents,” said Killough.

Killough says students will get hands-on experience at Second Chance Rescue.

“These children are going to learn how to clean up after them, how to feed, water, groom, bathe,” said Killough.

Butler County Humane Society Vice President Kimberly Matthews says the Junior Humane Society program will also teach children the value of giving back.

“They have to do two volunteer hours of service a month with us, they have to do two hours of volunteer service a month with another group, they have to have a good grade point average,” said Matthews.

And their hard work will be rewarded. One teen volunteer will earn a $500 college scholarship each year.

“Kids that make these good grades and volunteer and help out their community, they deserve it,” said Killough.

The Humane Society’s ultimate goal? Put together a new generation of animal advocates.

“If we can get the young people involved in it, we can stop the neglect earlier,” said Matthews.

The Humane Society is working with the Butler County School System to kick off their Junior Humane Society ambassador program on January 13th. If you’re interested in the program or the humane society’s free spay/neuter program, you can contact them at 334.437.2150 or on Facebook.