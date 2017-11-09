Faulkner University Offers 50% Tuition Reduction for First Responders

by Rashad Snell

Faulkner University has a long tradition of honoring and supporting the nation’s first responders and local communities and one way the university is showing its gratitude for their service is by offering them a 50 percent reduction in college tuition.

The discount applies to public safety professionals in the state of Alabama and across the nation and includes law enforcement, fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel. Most staff members of these departments qualify as well.

With 50 percent tuition reduction in most Faulkner University programs, first responders will have access to some of the top ranked higher education programs in the country both online and at campuses in Montgomery, Huntsville, Mobile and Birmingham.

U.S. News and World Report ranks Faulkner’s Master of Justice Administration #20 nationally for online graduate programs in criminal justice and the Bachelor of Science in criminal justice is ranked #2 in the State of Alabama by correctionalofficer.org.

Faulkner University first offered the 50 percent tuition reduction plan to first responders in Alabama in 2016. It has since expanded to include public safety professionals across the country.

Mark Hunt, Faulkner’s Associate Vice President for Executive and Professional Enrollment, said he’s excited to continue the tradition of serving our communities, states, and nation and that Faulkner will continue to partner with first responders.

“One of the goals of our offer is to give back to those who risk their lives to protect and serve, while also expanding the footprint of Faulkner University across the region and throughout the nation,” Hunt said.

Faulkner University offers the tuition reduction plan under the following guidelines: