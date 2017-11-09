Free Shredding Event Scheduled for December 8

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Clean City Commission, MAX Credit Union, AARP Alabama, the City of Montgomery and Gilmore Services will offer free on-site document destruction Friday, December 8 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The event, which is also being sponsored by Montgomery City Councilmen Richard Bollinger, Charles Jinright and Arch Lee, is free and open to the public. To help fight back against identity theft, the public is encouraged to bring up to five bags or boxes of old personal information to mobile shredding trucks that will be located in the south parking lot of Garrett Coliseum at 1555 Federal Drive.

The event is intended for private residential document shredding, not for business or company disposal. No advance document sorting is necessary as shredding equipment can destroy paperwork with paper clips, staples or rubber bands attached.

Gilmore Services (www.gilmoreservices.com) guarantees that all confidential records are disposed of properly. All shredded paper will be recycled. Event participants are asked to consider bringing a donation of non-perishable food to benefit the Montgomery Area Food Bank.

For more info, call MCCC at (334) 625-2175.