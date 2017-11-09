Gov. Ivey Awards Grant to Help Crime Victims Across the State

by Rashad Snell

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $208,845 grant to the Victims of Crime and Leniency Angel House in Montgomery to assist victims of violent crimes in 59 counties throughout the state.

The nonprofit organization will use the funds to assist victims by offering counseling, advocacy, court accompaniment, outreach education and a 24-hour crisis line.

“When crime unfortunately happens, it is important for professional assistance to be available to help victims move quickly toward recovery,” Ivey said. “I commend VOCAL Angel House for ensuring victims receive the help necessary to start the healing process and for advocating for victims throughout the recovery process.”

The organization also assists victims of robbery and family members who have lost a loved one to homicide with filing for compensation. All services are provided free of charge to victims in Autauga, Baldwin, Bibb, Blount, Butler, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Cleburne, Colbert, Conecuh, Coosa, Covington, Crenshaw, Cullman, Dallas, DeKalb, Elmore, Escambia, Etowah, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hale, Jackson, Jefferson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lee, Limestone, Lowndes, Macon, Madison, Marengo, Marion, Marshall, Mobile, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Perry, Pickens, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, Washington, Wilcox and Winston counties. Those seeking assistance should contact the agency directly at (800) 239-3219 or visit www.vocalonline.org.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation development.

“VOCAL Angel House provides vital services to crime victims, and this grant will help ensure that those services continue to remain available,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join Gov. Ivey in supporting the important work the organization does to serve victims each day.”

Ivey notified the organization’s board chairperson, Pamela Casey, that the grant had been approved. Matching funds of $52,211 will supplement the award.

Along with grants, nonprofit agencies depend on local, private donations to ensure services remain available to victims.