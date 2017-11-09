Governor Ivey Promotes Veterans Day through Proclamation and Executive Order

by Rashad Snell

Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday proclaimed Saturday, November 11, as Veterans Day in the state of Alabama and signed Executive Order 712 expanding the purpose of the Alabama Executive Veterans Network (AlaVetNet).

“Veterans make up more than 12 percent of Alabama’s population; therefore, it is only fitting that we honor them by giving them the highest recognition on Veterans Day,” Governor Ivey said. “By expanding AlaVetNet, we will be better able to provide military men and women and their families the resources they need. We are steadfast in our support for the military, and we want to let our veterans know AlaVetNet is available to them.”

The expanded purpose of AlaVetNet is to identify issues facing service members, veterans, and their families and to find ways to address those issues in communities across Alabama. Two priorities will include a focus on reducing and eliminating the opioid crisis, as well as reducing the high veteran suicide rate by helping those in peril gain assistance.

Governor Ivey has also tasked AlaVetNet with developing a strategic plan for accomplishing its purposes by January 31, 2018.

Veterans Day Proclamation

Executive Order