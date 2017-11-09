Ivey Releases Statement on Allegations Against Roy Moore

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has released the following statement regarding today’s allegations against Judge Roy Moore:

“These allegations are deeply disturbing. I will hold judgment until we know the facts. The people of Alabama deserve to know the truth and will make their own decisions.”

U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore’s campaign is calling allegations of sexual misconduct “the very definition of fake news and intentional defamation.”

The campaign released a statement on Thursday after The Washington Post reported the Alabama Republican candidate had sexual contact with one teenager and pursued three others nearly four decades ago.

The campaign says, “Judge Roy Moore has endured the most outlandish attacks on any candidate in the modern political arena, but this story in today’s Washington Post alleging sexual impropriety takes the cake.” The statement also notes that Moore has been married to the same woman for 33 years and has four children and five grandchildren. It continues: “After over 40 years of public service, if any of these allegations were true, they would have been made public long before now.”

