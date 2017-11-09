Man Fatally Shot at Ex-Girlfriend’s Home

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a Montgomery man fired at occupants of an ex-girlfriend’s home early this morning and sustained a fatal gunshot wound when an occupant returned fire.

Michael McGhee, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD and Fire/Medics responded to Greensboro Drive at about 3 a.m. Thursday, November 9, in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, they located McGhee outside the front door of a residence in the 5100 block. He had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD’s investigation indicates that McGhee approached the residence, the home of a former girlfriend, in the early morning hours and fired at occupants after engaging in a verbal altercation. An occupant of the home returned fire, fatally striking McGhee. The occupants of the home were uninjured.

MPD’s investigation is continuing, and no additional information is available for release at this time. As in all death investigations, MPD’s investigative report will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for presentation to a grand jury.