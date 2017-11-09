Perry Co. Capital Murder Suspects Go to Court

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Two capital murder suspects were in court Thursday morning in Perry County for a bond hearing.

District Attorney Michael Jackson says James and Terrence Shaw have been held without bond since their arrest in May.

Jackson says the Shaw brothers broke into a mobile home on Eutaw Street in Marion in November of 2012 and shot three people, killing two.

Jackson says defense attorneys want the judge to set a bond but he wants the suspects to stay locked up.

“We want a no bond obviously,” he said.

“The most serious charges somebody can have is capital murder but also, you don’t any other people getting killed, whether its some other folks out there or the defendants themselves. Or we don’t want them to skip town either.”

Jackson says the judge has taken the matter under advisement and both suspects remain in the Perry County Jail.