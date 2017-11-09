Roy Moore’s Name to Stay on Ballot, Even If He Decided to Drop Out of U.S. Senate Race

by Alabama News Network Staff

It’s too late for Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore’s name to be removed from the ballot, even if he wants to drop out.

That’s according to John Bennett, a spokesman for the Alabama secretary of state.

Bennett says the party and candidate can revoke the Republican’s nomination, but his name would appear regardless, because a key deadline has already passed. Bennett says In such a scenario, even if Moore earned more votes than the Democrat, the state canvassing board would declare the Democrat the winner.

Several senior Republicans called on Moore to quit the race if allegations against him are true. The Washington Post reported allegations of sexual misconduct.

An Alabama woman says Moore made inappropriate advances and had sexual contact with her when she was 14, according to the newspaper story.

The woman, Leigh Corfman, says Moore met her several times when he was a local prosecutor in his 30s and at one point drove her to his home where he touched her over her underwear and guided her hand to touch him over his, the Post reported. They did not have sexual intercourse, the Post said.

Aside from Corfman, three other women interviewed by the Post in recent weeks said Moore pursued them when they were between the ages of 16 and 18 and he was in his early 30s. None of the other women said that Moore forced them into any sort of relationship or sexual contact.

