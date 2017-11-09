Search For State Superintendent Continues

by Jalea Brooks

The search for a permanent state superintendent continues. The state school board discussed the next steps in a meeting and work session Thursday.

State school board members listened as interim state superintendent, Dr. Ed Richarson, listed his recommendations of qualifications for the next state superintendent.

Among the requirements: Knowledge of the legislature, an area he says that past superintendents have lacked in he explains that it will help when promoting agendas like their budget.

Also a priority, communicating with fellow board members in a way that promotes trust and cuts down on gridlock. He says that will be the key to much needed stability within the state school board.”If you don’t have those qualities the board will be back here in 2 years looking for the next superintendent, and that’ll be the 6th superintendent within 3 years” said Richardson.

Governor Ivey weighed in, suggesting an outside firm to help with the superintendent search. She says the firm will allow the board to administer a confidential application screening process, in hopes of attracting qualified applicants who might not otherwise apply.

Richardson also gave a candid evaluation on the progress of the intervention of Montgomery Public Schools so far.

“Minimal progress at this point” he said “and I’m not pointing the finger at anybody i think part of it is our side of the equation”.

Richardson says the board has big decisions to make by the end of the year, such as balancing it’s budget which includes 5 million dollars in cuts, and setting realistic goals to address serious academic problems.

He explains “The finance side you can work on that, you just have to squeeze certain things but on the academic side its very complex very difficult and that’s what we’re trying to staff up”.

Members also, voted Thursday to change Reginald Eggleston, from Chief Education Officer to Chief Administration Officer,

Dr. Richardson said he was notified that by law, Eggleston could not perform the job duties requested of him under his old job title. Richardson says the switch is simply a title change and that Eggleston’s role on the Montgomery School board will remain the same.