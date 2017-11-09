Sen. Richard Shelby, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Speak Out on Roy Moore Allegations

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are speaking out about a story in The Washington Post which reported Alabama Republican U.S.Senate candidate Roy Moore had sexual contact with one teenager and pursued three others nearly four decades ago.

Shelby said, “If that’s true, I don’t believe there’d be any place for him in the United States Senate.”

In a statement following the Post’s report, McConnell suggested if the allegations against Moore were true, “he must step aside.”

Meanwhile, Moore’s campaign is calling allegations of sexual misconduct “the very definition of fake news and intentional defamation.”

The campaign says, “Judge Roy Moore has endured the most outlandish attacks on any candidate in the modern political arena, but this story in today’s Washington Post alleging sexual impropriety takes the cake.” The statement also notes that Moore has been married to the same woman for 33 years and has four children and five grandchildren. It continues: “After over 40 years of public service, if any of these allegations were true, they would have been made public long before now.”

Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones on Dec. 12 in a special election to fill the U.S. Senate seat held by Jeff Sessions, who resigned to become Attorney General in the Trump administration. Moore defeated Luther Strange earlier this year. Strange was appointed to the seat by then-Gov. Robert Bentley until a special election could be held.

