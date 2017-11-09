Sunshine Returning !

by Shane Butler

The rain has departed and the clouds are heading out next. High pressure will be building in across the deep south and this will put us in a clear and drier weather pattern for a few days. Temps will start out chilly in the 40s and recover into the upper 60s to near 70 Friday and Saturday. Another front will slide our way on Sunday. It looks mainly dry but a passing shower can’t be ruled out. Sunny and dry conditions settle in for most of next week. Temps will be about where they should be for this time of the year. That’s 40s in morning and 70s in the afternoon hours.