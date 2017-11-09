Wet Thursday, then a Fine Fall Friday and Weekend Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

It is a very wet start to our Thursday, but the rain will dissipate from west to east across Central Alabama through the morning hours tomorrow. By this afternoon we could see some peeks of sunshine afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s. Friday still looks fantastic with an abundance of sunshine and after a chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s, we should see highs in the near 70°.

GEOMAGNETIC STORM IN PROGRESS: As predicted, a solar wind stream engulfed Earth on Nov. 7th, but the geomagnetic storms it is producing are stronger than expected. Moderate G2-class storms are underway at the time of this alert, sparking auroras around both of our planet’s poles. The gaseous stream is flowing from a wide hole in the sun’s atmosphere, and Earth could be inside it for days. NOAA forecasters say there is a > 50% chance of continued storming (most likely G1-class) on Nov. 7th, 8th and 9th.

FINE FALL WEEKEND: Saturday morning will be chilly with lows near 40°, but the day should feature mainly sunny conditions with highs in the 60s. Clouds will increase Saturday night ahead of an upper-level disturbance which will bring the chance for a few isolated showers late Sunday. Sunday will feature passing clouds and highs should hold in the 60s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school football playoff games this week, the weather will be chilly. A clear sky with temperatures falling into the 40s during the games.

Auburn will host Georgia Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium (2:30p CT kickoff)… the sky will be sunny with a kickoff temperature near 68 degrees… falling back into the low 60s by the final whistle.

Alabama travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State Saturday (6:00p CT kickoff)… mostly fair with temperatures falling from near 63 at kickoff, into the 50s during the second half.

FOR NEXT WEEK: Dry, cool weather is the story for at least the first half of the week and the long range do not show anything too active in our weather well into the late next week. It appears a cold front could bring showers by midweek, but as of now, nothing too significant. Temperatures should be near seasonal levels; lower 70s for highs and 40s for lows.

TROPICAL STORM RINA: At 500 AM AST, the center of Tropical Storm Rina was located near latitude 44.5 North, longitude 47.0 West. Rina is moving toward the north-northeast near 23 mph, and this general motion with a significant increase in forward speed is expected today. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Rina is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone later today and dissipate by Friday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 998 mb (29.47 inches).

Have a great day!

Ryan