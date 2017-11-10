Fantastic Fall Friday

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will feature an abundance of sunshine and after the chilly morning, we should see highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. For those high school football playoff games tonight, it will be chilly and you can expect a clear sky with temperatures falling through the 50s during the games.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday morning will be chilly with lows in the lower 40s, but the day should feature mainly sunny conditions with highs in the 60s. Clouds should increase Saturday night ahead of an upper-level disturbance which could bring the chance for a few scattered showers Sunday, but I really think for the most part Sunday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the lower to mid 60s.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEATHER: Auburn will host Georgia Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium (2:30p CT kickoff)… the sky will be sunny with a kickoff temperature near 68 degrees… falling back into the low 60s by the final whistle.

Alabama travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State Saturday (6:00p CT kickoff)… mostly fair with temperatures falling from near 63 at kickoff, into the 50s during the second half.

FOR NEXT WEEK: The weather looks dry and pleasant much of the week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s; certainly a relatively calm pattern of November in Alabama. It still looks as though a weak front will pass through late Wednesday or Wednesday night, but limited moisture means showers will be few and far between. Towards the end of next week, a more potent cold front looks to be bring our next decent chance of rain.

Have a fantastic Friday and wonderful weekend!!!

Ryan