Meterologist

by Laura Ross

Alabama News Network is seeking a Full Time Meteorologist for the CBS affiliate, WAKA/CBS-8 and the ABC affiliate WNCF/ABC Montgomery in Montgomery, AL. Applicants should have a degree in Meteorological Sciences. Experience with WSI TrueVu Max is preferred. Duties include On-Air Weather Anchoring, Live Field reporting during severe weather events and capable of handling extended wall to wall severe storm coverage when needed along with community involvement. CBM or NWA seals are a plus. Benefits include a generous vacation policy, 401(k), and health insurance plan. Send resume and web link to jobs@waka.com or mail to Human Resources, WAKA-TV, 4001 Carmichael Road, Suite 100, Montgomery, Alabama 36106. EOE