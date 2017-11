Montgomery Police Respond to Bitford Way Shooting

by Rashad Snell

Montgomery police respond to a call of a shooting in the 100 Block of Bitford Way in Montgomery.

Police say an adult male suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently under investigation.

Check back with Alabama News Network for more on this ongoing investigation.