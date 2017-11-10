Pi Kappa Phi Revokes Charter of Florida State Frat Chapter

by Lillie Dunn

Pi Kappa Phi’s national organization has revoked the charter of the fraternity’s chapter at Florida State University following the Nov. 3 death of a pledge.

CEO Mark Times said in a statement Friday that the only appropriate action was to close the Beta Eta chapter after determining it had violated the fraternity’s social event management policies during an event Nov. 2.

Those policies state that alcohol can not be sold to a minor and that hazing activities are not condoned. Andrew Coffey, a 20-year old junior, was found unresponsive nine hours after an off-campus party. A police investigation continues.

Following Coffey’s death and the arrest of two members of another fraternity on drug charges, Florida State President John Thrasher announced a suspension of all fraternity and sorority activities on campus.

