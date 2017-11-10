Turning Cloudy & Cooler

by Shane Butler

High pressure is overhead and providing us mainly clear skies for now. This will allow temps to plunge overnight with lows in the lower to mid 40s. We start out Saturday with lots of sunshine but easterly winds kick in and clouds stream into the area during the afternoon. Clouds stick around Saturday night and during Sunday. At times we can’t rule out pockets of light rain or drizzle. Due to the clouds and light precipitation, temps will only manage the lower 60s Sunday afternoon. The gloomy weather conditions will depart and it’s back to sunshine starting Monday and continuing through most of next week. Temps will be recovering with highs back into the lower to mid 70s. Next chance for rain will come in Friday and possibly linger into Saturday.