Clouds And A Few Showers Through Sunday

by Ben Lang

Clouds were on the increase this afternoon, especially for east Alabama. Meanwhile, its been mostly cloud-free across east Alabama. Looks like the entire area will see cloudcover building in overnight though, and there may be just enough lift in the atmosphere to kick off some showers. These showers will be very light and won’t amount to much if they do occur, and the chance for showers appears limited to areas east of I-65. We could also see a few showers on Sunday morning thanks to a weak frontal boundary approaching from the southwest. Again, any showers that form will be light and mostly limited to areas east of I-65. The rest of Sunday will trend drier, but skies will be mostly cloudy on average. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 50s east, and possibly as warm as the mid 60s west.

The cloudcover clears out between Sunday night and Monday. Monday will be a dry day with milder high temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to about 70 degrees. Tuesday through Thursday will be dry and sunny. Highs each day in the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight lows during the new work week will fall into the low to mid 40s each night. The next chance for rain arrives Friday/Saturday ahead of a cold front, but rainfall appears to be minimal with this system. The mild weather continues into the weekend, with highs in the upper 60s to around 70, and lows in the 40s.