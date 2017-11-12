Improving Weather Monday

by Ben Lang

It was certainly a gloomy day across the area. The overcast sky and light rain showers kept many locations in the 50s this afternoon. Enough moisture will be present at the surface for fog to form overnight and Monday morning. Temperatures will be a little cooler tonight too, falling to the upper 40s for most locations. The fog clears late Monday morning, and we will see a return of sunshine by the afternoon. Highs temperatures will be a good ten to fifteen degrees warmer than Sunday, reaching the mid to upper 60s. Monday night will be clear and cold, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

High temperatures will be near-normal for the rest of the week, in the upper 60s to lower 70s each day. Abundant sunshine expected for Tuesday through Thursday. Our next chance for rain will be ahead of a cold front somewhere in the Friday to Saturday time-frame. Cooler air moves in behind the front, with highs in the sixties next Sunday and Monday.