MACOA Holds 13th Annual International Tasting

Event raises $30,000 for Meals on Wheels program

by Kimberly Hyde

Hundreds came out to support The Montgomery Area Council On Aging’s 13th Annual International Tasting.

“Montgomery is a loving place,” said Sieu Tang-Wood, Co-Chairman, International Tasting Event. “There are so many people that have a big heart to help seniors.”

The fundraiser supports the organization’s Meals on Wheels program.

“It’s just really a pleasure to be able to give back to our seniors and to provide them with meals,” said Sue Groce, Co-Chairman, International Tasting Event. “So many times they don’t have anyone to even come visit them, but the fact that we’re able to do this also gives us contact with the seniors.”

There are some 1,400 volunteers who serve nearly 99,000 meals every year to senior citizens in the Capitol City.

“There are many people who can’t afford to put a meal together or don’t have the where-with-all anymore and this provides an important way to serve these folks by people who are able-bodies to deliver,” said Paula Haddix, MACOA Supporter.

“Many of these seniors who get Meals on Wheels are homebound and it’s just nice to have someone on a regular basis check in with these folks,” said Pete Haddix, MACOA Supporter.

Their number one goal is simple.

“No more hungry seniors. We will go there – as long as MACOA is here – we will go there and support them, hold their hands and listen to their stories,” said Tang-Wood.