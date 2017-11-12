New Poll: Democrat Jones Ahead of Republican Moore

JMC Polling from Louisiana releases the research.
by Tim Lennox

A Louisiana polling firm–JMC Analytics and Polling–says their new polling shows support for Republican U.S. Senate nominee Roy Moore falling behind that of Democratic Nominee Doug Jones.

One key result:

Question 4: If the special election for US Senate were held today, which candidate would you support? (Party
affiliations of candidates mentioned)

CURRENT           PREVIOUS
Jones         46%              40%
Moore       42%              48%
McBride    2%                  1%
Undecided 9%                11%

SEE THE ENTIRE POLL RESULTS HERE.

