Auburn, Alabama Fans Share Iron Bowl Expectations

by Jalea Brooks

Week 11 of college football brought a win for Alabama and a big win for Auburn over Georgia.

Now, with less than two weeks before Auburn and Alabama square off in the Iron Bowl, we spoke with sports analyst John Longshore and local fans about what they expect for this year’s big match up

Longshore says both Auburn and Alabama fans may have had a change of heart, after watching their teams compete last Saturday. “Alabama fans were kind of giddy and confident maybe a little cocky, now they’re a little more concerned from what they’ve seen over the last two weeks. Auburn fans on the other hand, were ready to run their coach out of town, now they are not so much…with the big victory over number one Georgia last week, and have a lot of confidence going into this iron bowl” he explains.

Alabama fans we spoke with say they are hoping to see their team perform differently when they go head to head with Auburn Thanksgiving weekend.

“Based on the way we played on Saturday we are really going to have to step it up, beat the team that I saw on Saturday because auburn really played a fantastic game” said Sherry Weeks.

“I didn’t expect Alabama to go into Mississippi and have a tough game like that. but they pulled it out out in a tough environment so that will build them going into Jordan Hare Stadium in the iron bowl” added Chris Crums.

Auburn Fan, Jadarion Mays calls the Tigers’ victory over the University Of Georgia a moral booster, and says it’s proof that Auburn has what it takes, to take down the Tide.

“The win felt good” he said “…they beat the top ranked team in the country, I think they’ve got a pretty good chance because Alabama has some injuries”.

The Iron Bowl is at Jordan-Hare Stadium this year…kick-off is at 2:30 and will air on CBS.