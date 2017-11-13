A Big “Magic Moment” Reveal for Wetumpka Girl with Cancer

by Ellis Eskew

Five-year-old Camdyn Ashland tears into a few presents waiting for her at the Jim ‘n Nick’s restaurant in Prattville.

It’s a special day for the little girl who has had her share of battles.

“She has gone through so much. We found out about her diagnosis and her tumor when she was about 7 months old. So every three months she would go for imaging and testing and just this past year has probably been the worst year. She had two surgeries, one for her kidney and brain surgery just in July,” said Camdyn’s mom, Ashley.

Although she received some nice presents… That wasn’t all.

Employees at Jim’n Nick’s had something to tell her.

“Surprise!!! You get to go to Disney World on Jim N Nicks!” announced an employee.

A big surprise for Camdyn and her love of Disney princess “Belle” in a place she’s been wanting to go.

When asked if she was excited Camdyn replied ” Yes.” we asked what she would do at Disney World. She said, “See Belle and have fun.”

Jim ‘n Nick’s Prattville Owner David Gadilhe is also on the board for Magic Moments.

“Its very special to me. So this holiday season we wanted to do something special in our community,” said Gadilhe.

“Just thank you. And thank you to Jim N Nicks and Courtney and the whole Magic Moments community. I had no idea this was even possible. And to see her face today, I mean, it’s just awesome,” said Ashley.

Magic Moments grants wishes exclusively for children in Alabama with chronically life threatening medical conditions.