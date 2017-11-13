Chilly Mornings Mild Afternoons

by Shane Butler

It’s looking fairly quiet weatherwise across the region this week. Mornings will start out chilly but afternoon temps will recover nicely. High pressure will be the main weather feature and that means lot’s of sunshine and mainly dry conditions. A couple of fronts will make a run at us through the week. The one on Saturday will be a rainmaker for us. It’s a quick mover so sunny and dry conditions will return by Sunday. The air behind the front will be noticeably colder with temps dropping into the lower 30s by Monday morning.