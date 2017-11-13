Montgomery County Arrests: November 6-12 Posted: Nov 13, 2017 1:17 PM CST Updated: Nov 13, 2017 1:21 PM CST by Rashad Snell 1/29Julian Upshaw Arrest Date: 11/9/17 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st (4 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 2/29Edward Towns Arrest Date: 11/12/17 Charge(s): DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 3/29Alexis Stokes Arrest Date: 11/10/17 Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct, Escape 3rd Degree, Given False Name to Law Enforcement, & Possession of Marijuana 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 4/29Darnell Smith Arrest Date: 11/11/17 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended, Possession of Marijuana 1st, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, & Speed Less 25MPH Show Caption Hide Caption 5/29Thomas Owens Arrest Date: 11/9/17 Charge(s): Probation Revocation & Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 6/29Demarkeio Felder Arrest Date: 11/10/17 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 7/29James White Arrest Date: 11/8/17 Charge(s):Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 8/29Donald Webb Arrest Date: 11/6/17 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 9/29Jesse Truitt Jr. Arrest Date: 11/9/17 Charge(s): Fishing Without Permission Show Caption Hide Caption 10/29Trikonis Thomas Arrest Date: 11/9/17 Charge(s): Resisting Arrest & Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment) Show Caption Hide Caption 11/29Daren Singleton Arrest Date: 11/7/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 12/29Rashawnda Savage Arrest Date: 11/8/17 Charge(s): Attempting to Elude & Reckless Endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 13/29Cadarius Perry Arrest Date: 11/8/17 Charge(s): Auto Burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 14/29Mario Oliver Arrest Date: 11/8/17 Charge(s): Theft of Property 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 15/29Genaro Morales Arrest Date: 11/7/17 Charge(s): DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 16/29Marvin Mitchell Arrest Date: 11/8/17 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment) Show Caption Hide Caption 17/29Taketrion Bivins Arrest Date: 11/9/17 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 18/29Henry McQueen Arrest Date: 11/9/17 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 19/29Kennenth Jackson Arrest Date: 11/8/17 Charge(s): Burglary III Show Caption Hide Caption 20/29Clyde Holt Arrest Date: 11/9/17 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 21/29Jeffery Hollon Arrest Date: 11/6/17 Charge(s): Driving While License Revoked, Assault 2nd, Improper Passing, No Seat Belt, Open Container, & Operation Vehicle with NO Insurance Show Caption Hide Caption 22/29Brazil Hart Arrest Date: 11/6/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court & Certain Person Carrying Pistol Show Caption Hide Caption 23/29Lethaniel Gordon Arrest Date: 11/8/17 Charge(s): Theft of Property 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 24/29Jeremy Franklin Arrest Date: 11/6/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 25/29Edward Cooks, Jr. Arrest Date: 11/6/17 Charge(s): Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 26/29Edward Cooks, Sr. Arrest Date: 11/6/17 Charge(s): Negotiating Worthless Instrument - Insufficient Funds Check & No Drivers License Show Caption Hide Caption 27/29Matthew Chappell Arrest Date: 11/8/17 Charge(s): Assault & Shooting into Occupied Building/Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 28/29Commando Carlisle Arrest Date: 11/9/17 Charge(s): Capital Murder Show Caption Hide Caption 29/29Raymond Boucher Arrest Date: 11/9/17 Charge(s): DUI Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates November 6th through November 12th, 2017. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law. FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Operation Christmas Child Underway The Latest on the Roy Moore Saga; Senator says Moo... Pike Road Planning Commission to Discuss Proposed ... New Accuser Accuses Roy Moore of Sexual Misconduct