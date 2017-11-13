Montgomery County Arrests: November 6-12

by Rashad Snell

1/29 Julian Upshaw Arrest Date: 11/9/17 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st (4 counts)

2/29 Edward Towns Arrest Date: 11/12/17 Charge(s): DUI

3/29 Alexis Stokes Arrest Date: 11/10/17 Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct, Escape 3rd Degree, Given False Name to Law Enforcement, & Possession of Marijuana 1st

4/29 Darnell Smith Arrest Date: 11/11/17 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended, Possession of Marijuana 1st, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, & Speed Less 25MPH

5/29 Thomas Owens Arrest Date: 11/9/17 Charge(s): Probation Revocation & Theft of Property 1st



6/29 Demarkeio Felder Arrest Date: 11/10/17 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st

7/29 James White Arrest Date: 11/8/17 Charge(s):Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

8/29 Donald Webb Arrest Date: 11/6/17 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st

9/29 Jesse Truitt Jr. Arrest Date: 11/9/17 Charge(s): Fishing Without Permission

10/29 Trikonis Thomas Arrest Date: 11/9/17 Charge(s): Resisting Arrest & Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment)



11/29 Daren Singleton Arrest Date: 11/7/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

12/29 Rashawnda Savage Arrest Date: 11/8/17 Charge(s): Attempting to Elude & Reckless Endangerment

13/29 Cadarius Perry Arrest Date: 11/8/17 Charge(s): Auto Burglary

14/29 Mario Oliver Arrest Date: 11/8/17 Charge(s): Theft of Property 2nd

15/29 Genaro Morales Arrest Date: 11/7/17 Charge(s): DUI



16/29 Marvin Mitchell Arrest Date: 11/8/17 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment)

17/29 Taketrion Bivins Arrest Date: 11/9/17 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance

18/29 Henry McQueen Arrest Date: 11/9/17 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

19/29 Kennenth Jackson Arrest Date: 11/8/17 Charge(s): Burglary III

20/29 Clyde Holt Arrest Date: 11/9/17 Charge(s): Parole Violation



21/29 Jeffery Hollon Arrest Date: 11/6/17 Charge(s): Driving While License Revoked, Assault 2nd, Improper Passing, No Seat Belt, Open Container, & Operation Vehicle with NO Insurance

22/29 Brazil Hart Arrest Date: 11/6/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court & Certain Person Carrying Pistol

23/29 Lethaniel Gordon Arrest Date: 11/8/17 Charge(s): Theft of Property 2nd

24/29 Jeremy Franklin Arrest Date: 11/6/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

25/29 Edward Cooks, Jr. Arrest Date: 11/6/17 Charge(s): Probation Violation



26/29 Edward Cooks, Sr. Arrest Date: 11/6/17 Charge(s): Negotiating Worthless Instrument - Insufficient Funds Check & No Drivers License

27/29 Matthew Chappell Arrest Date: 11/8/17 Charge(s): Assault & Shooting into Occupied Building/Vehicle

28/29 Commando Carlisle Arrest Date: 11/9/17 Charge(s): Capital Murder

29/29 Raymond Boucher Arrest Date: 11/9/17 Charge(s): DUI



























































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates November 6th through November 12th, 2017. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.