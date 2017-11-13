New Accuser Accuses Roy Moore of Sexual Misconduct

by Alabama News Network Staff

A second woman has come forward to accuse Alabama Republican U.S. Senate nominee Roy Moore of sexual misconduct when she was a minor. Beverly Young Nelson says Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 15 and 16. She held a news conference Monday in New York City with attorney Gloria Allred.

Nelson says Moore assaulted her when he gave her a ride home one night in the late 1970s. Nelson says she was a 16-year-old high school student working at a restaurant in Gadsden where Moore was a regular. She says Moore groped her, touched her breasts and locked the door to keep her inside his car. She said he squeezed her neck while trying to push her head toward his crotch and that he tried to pull her shirt off.

Complete Coverage from CBS News

She said he finally relented and, as she fell or was pushed out of the car, warned her no one would believe her if she spoke about the encounter. She said she was a high school student at Gadsden High School and worked at the Olde Hickory House where Moore was a regular customer. She says he sat in the same seat night after night.

Moore called the allegations a “witch hunt” in a statement shortly before the news conference. The statement says Allred “is a sensationalist leading a witch hunt.” It says Moore is innocent and “has never had any sexual misconduct with anyone.” The statement reiterates that Moore “will pursue all legal options against these false claims.”

Nelson’s statement follows a Washington Post report that the 70-year-old More had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl and pursued three other teenagers decades earlier. Moore has refused to quit the race even with pressure mounting, including from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they speak publicly, which the women have done.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)