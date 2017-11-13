Nice and Seasonal Week of Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

Today through Friday he weather will be very nice and calm. Highs each afternoon will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s, while lows will be in the 40s. Overall a fantastic fall week of weather as days will feature more sunshine than clouds, and nights clear and chilly.

NEXT CHANCE OF RAIN: A storm system will move across the Ohio Valley to end the work week, and a trailing cold front will sweep across the state late Friday and into Saturday with some showers and perhaps some storms. It still appears moisture will be limited and the better dynamics stay well to the north of Alabama so we are not expecting severe weather. The models show this will be a quick hitting system and we are going to see sunshine and cooler temperatures for much of the day Saturday.

REST OF THE WEEKEND: A drier and cooler air mass settles into the state next weekend and despite the rain threat very early Saturday, the rest of the weekend will be nice for November with more sunshine, temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s for lows, while lower to mid 60s are expected for highs. The dry and cool air mass will persist into the start of the week of Thanksgiving and looks to last until the middle part of that week.

IN THE TROPICS: Showers and thunderstorms continue to show some signs of organization in association with a low pressure system located about 700 miles southwest of the Azores. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for some additional development, and the system could become a subtropical cyclone during the next few days while it moves slowly northeastward. Formation chance through 5 days…50 percent. If this system does develop, it would receive the name Sean.

Have a great day!

Ryan