Operation Christmas Child Underway

Churches on a mission to make sure millions of children across the world aren't forgotten this Christmas

by Kimberly Hyde

1/1 IMG_0473

Angela Meridith knows the impact one of these simple shoeboxes can have.

“They receive a box and they say, ‘there is somebody out there,'” said Meridith, Butler County’s Operation Christmas Child coordinator. “This is an opportunity to share the gospel of Jesus Christ with children around the world via a shoebox.”

Meridith and volunteers at Greenville’s First Presbyterian Church are busy collecting and sorting shoeboxes this week. The church is Butler County’s drop-off location for Operation Christmas Child.

“This is a ministry that you can be a missionary without leaving the United States.”

People are packing the shoeboxes with school supplies, hygiene items, toys and more. The boxes do more than just spread Christmas cheer.

“Each box receives a copy of the greatest gift and it is in their language according to which country that they go to.”

They’ll be delivered to children overseas – some in war torn countries, and some facing challenges like poverty.

“These children are in places that it’s hard for them to find somebody to love them. Some of them are in orphanages, so they are limited and they don’t know that somebody cares for them.”

Last year, Meredith says they collected 1,500 shoeboxes in Butler County alone. They are hoping for even more this year.

“We are so excited to receive each and every one of them.”

Operation Christmas Child’s National Shoeboc Collection Week runs through November 20th.

Visit www.samaritanspurse.org/occ to find out more, plus your local drop-off location.