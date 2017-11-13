Pike Road Planning Commission to Discuss Proposed Development

by Andrew James

The Town of Pike Road’s planning commission is meeting tonight to discuss a major proposed development project off Walahatchie Road that is raising some concerns.

Merriweather Preserve is the proposed neighborhood off Walahatchie Road. If approved, it will be built in five phases, the first includes 179 lots on about 89 acres.

Planning Director Jonathan Smith says in total, it will be around a 400 acre project. He says so far they’ve gotten some negative feedback on the project. He didn’t say what those concerns were.

The planning commission meeting starts tonight at 5:30. We expect the commission to vote on the proposed development tonight.

Stay with Alabama News Network as more information becomes available.