Wanted Sexual Offender Captured in Greenville

by Rashad Snell

Andre Lavaughn Cameron is in police custody. Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department advised CrimeStoppers that Cameron was taken into custody on Thursday, November 9 in Greenville.

Cameron was located on North Conecuh Street just down from the Butler County Courthouse.

After seeing his photo on CrimeStoppers segments, family members were attempting to turn him in to his Parole Officer. Before being captured, Cameron led police on a short foot pursuit.

He was transported to the Lowndes County Detention Facility where he is currently being held with No Bond.

Cameron is a registered Sex Offender in Lowndes County who was wanted for felony warrants with Lowndes County, as well as misdemeanor and felony warrants with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department.