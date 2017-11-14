ASU Picks Up First Win of Season with Double-Digit Victory Over Savannah State

by Rashad Snell

Arleatha Gipson led three Alabama State players in double figures as the Lady Hornets ran past Savannah State 81-61 at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome in non-conference action Monday night.

“I thought tonight’s game was a measuring stick for us as far as how we will possibly fair in the Southeastern Athletic Conference,” Alabama State head coach Freda Freeman-Jackson said. “I thought our girls did a good job of making an adjustment because Savannah State beat us last year.”

Gipson led Alabama State (1-1) with 13 points off the bench to lead the Lady Hornets to their first win of the season, while Shaymia Smith added 12. Tatyana Calhoun, a preseason All-SWAC pick, finished with her first double-double of the season with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

The Lady Hornets shot 37.7 (26-0of-69) percent from the floor, and 37.5 (6-of-16) percent from beyond the arc. Alabama State finished the night shooting 65.7 (23-of-35) percent from the free throw line, while forcing 25 turnovers.

Kaylee Allen led Savannah State (2-1) with 21 points, while Donasja Scott added 16 and Heniaya Moton added 10 in the loss.

Savannah State shot 35.1 (20-of-57) percent from the floor, 41.2 (7-of-17) percent from beyond the arc. They also shot 56 (14-of-25) percent from the free throw line.

Game Stats

Alabama State was able to open the game up after falling behind in the first quarter, 19-17, by outscoring Savannah State by 10 in the second, They would open the gap in the second half as they outscored the Lady Tigers 41-29.

The Lady Hornets will return home Thursday night to face in-state foe, Troy University. Tip is set for 7 pm at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome.