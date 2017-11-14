Family Of Missing Atlanta-Based Rapper, Searching For Answers.

by Jalea Brooks

More than a week has gone by since Aieda Harris has heard from her son, 29-year old Edward Reeves. Harris says her son is originally from Montgomery but now lives in Atlanta. He was visiting the capital city with 30-year-old Kendrick Stokes when both were reported missing.

“I talked to one of his friends that told me, my son told him he was coming to his mom’s house but he never made it to my house…” said Harris. She says the two were last spotted at the Alabama National Fair.

Police say the two were in a white Honda CRV with a Georgia tag. The vehicle hasn’t been located. Stokes’ family has been working with Central Alabama Crime Stoppers to try and make sense of their loved ones disappearance.

Tony Garret with Crime Stoppers says “we’ve had calls from Atlanta, of course where they are based out of we’ve had calls from Colorado, Texas, just wanting to tell us something about how they are familiar with these two individuals.”

Harris now fears that both her son and Stokes, may be in danger, and is hoping that someone will come forward with information before it is too late.

“It looks like somebody might have done something to them, my prayer is that that’s not true, but that’s one reason why were are please asking people to please please call crime stoppers at 215-stop because if they have been hurt, we are trying to reach them so that we can help them” said Harris.

If you have any information on either of the missing persons you’re urged to contact Montgomery Police at 334-625-2532 or Crime Stoppers, at 334 -215 STOP (7867)