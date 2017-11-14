Local Girl Raising Awareness of Diabetes with ‘Heart of Gold’ Foundation

by Ellis Eskew

More than 30 million Americans have diabetes.

A local 12-year-old is doing her part to combat the illness.

Tuesday night, a group gathered on the Capitol steps in Montgomery for a candlelight vigil for World Diabetes Day.

It’s the work of Richelleng Ramirez- Pieruccini, who has diabetes. She founded a non-profit organization called “Heart of Gold.”

Her foundation raises funds to help other children with diabetes.

And last year it donated $1300 to the Diabetes Institute of America.

“For the foundation, I think that I want to make it international one day. And go around to different children’s hospitals and help many institutes in different countries or this country… That’s my main goal for it,” said Ramirez- Pieruccini.

World Diabetes Day is held November 14th of each year.