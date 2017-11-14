MISSING: Atlanta-Based Rapper, Promoter Last Seen in Montgomery

by Rashad Snell

1/3 2016 Honda CRV

2/3 Kendrick Stokes

3/3 Edward Reeves





An Atlanta-based rapper and his cousin, a promoter, have been reported missing.

It was reported that 29-year old Edward Reeves, known as Bambino Gold, and 30-year old Kendrick Stokes, known as Skooly Keep Da Tooly, were last heard from on November 5. The two originally hail from Montgomery and are longtime friends and cousins by marriage.

The two men were in Montgomery last weekend, and were last seen driving a white Honda CRV with a Georgia tag. The vehicle hasn’t been located.

Stokes’ mother, Felicia Stokes Webster, says police have obtained cellphone records for the men and are looking into leads.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)