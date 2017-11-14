Nice Week of Weather, Weekend Cold Front

by Ryan Stinnett

The rest of this week you can expect mainly sunny, pleasant days and clear, chilly nights. Highs will mostly be in the upper 60s and lower 70s, lows mostly in the 40s. We should begin to see clouds increase Friday as our flow switches from the south ahead of our next storm system, but we still should see a good deal of sunshine. Enjoy!

OUR NEXT CHANCE OF RAIN: On Friday, we are going to be watching developments to our northwest as the SPC has defined a severe weather risk from Northeast Texas up to near Chicago and Indianapolis ahead of a vigorous low that will move into the Great Lakes region Saturday. As the low pressure tracks through the Great Lakes, a trailing cold front will pass through the state Saturday, and will bring a chance of rain and storms for us. The overall main severe weather threat will remain to the north of the state where dynamic forcing will be stronger.

As we start our weekend, we are forecasting rain and storms to impact Alabama during the day Saturday. At this time, it doesn’t like a big rain event, and overall, It will be a quick hitting system nevertheless, and the weather will be improving by late Saturday, but it will be turning colder. With a drier, and colder air mass settling into the state, our Sunday looks to start off with widespread 30s, and despite a sky full of sunshine, afternoon highs should hold in the upper 50s to lower 60s for most locations across South/Central Alabama.

WEEK OF THANKSGIVING: The week starts off rather chilly with freezing temperatures possible Monday morning; the GFS shows a low of 30 for Montgomery. Then, by midweek it looks like another front blows through the state with some rain Wednesday, and then possibly the coldest air so far this season arriving by Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. Cold air likely hangs around for the Iron Bowl on Saturday November 25, but too early for a specific forecast. Once again, we are just looking a model trends and this is not the official forecast as it remains out in Voodooland.

SEAN, IS THAT YOU?: Showers and thunderstorms have increased a little during the past several hours in association with a low pressure system located

about 400 miles south-southwest of the Azores. Additional development of this system is possible, and it could become a subtropical cyclone during the next couple of days before upper-level winds become unfavorable. Regardless of development, this low is expected to produce winds to near gale force during the next day or two while it moves slowly northeastward. Formation chance through 5 days…50 percent.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Ryan