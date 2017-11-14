Rash of Fires Spark Arson Investigation in Uniontown

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A rash of house fires in Uniontown has residents worried about their property and their safety.

Fire Chief John Williams says three houses have been set on fire in the city in less than two weeks.

He says only one of the houses was lived in and no one was hurt.

Williams says the state fire marshal is investigating along with police.

Residents say the fires have them worried that their homes or property could be next.

“When you have a home that has no electricity coming to it, no gas coming to it, how can it burn,” said homeowner Ben Eaton.

Mayor Jamaal Hunter says a $500 dollar reward is being offered for information that can help authorities catch whoever is responsible.

If you have information call Uniontown Police at (334) 628-4021.