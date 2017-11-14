Some Weekend Rain Ahead

by Shane Butler

A clear and dry weather pattern will stick around for the workweek. Mornings will continue to start out chilly but afternoon temps recover nicely into the upper 60s to lower 70s. A frontal boundary heads our way for the weekend. We should see a quick round of rain Saturday afternoon into early Sunday. Much colder air will spill into the region behind the frontal system. Temps will drop off into the lower to mid 30s Monday and Tuesday morning. It will be a sunny but much colder weather pattern hanging around through the middle of next week.